We must defend the Judiciary

The Chief Administrative Secretary for Sports and Youth affairs, Zack Kinuthia, last week authored an article titled, ‘Is it independence of judiciary or a case of activism? Jury still out’. Published in the DN of May 27, it cannot go unchallenged.

After joining the inner sanctums of power, the young man has taken a full circle transformation. He landed the job just a few years after graduating from university. Most of his age-mates are still at the entry level grade in their careers while others are still tarmacking. He has extreme views on the independence of the judiciary. As the youngest serving CAS, he is a national leader. In Kenya, national leaders’ statements sometimes reflect the thinking of big mandarins in government.

Mr Kinuthia is railing at the judiciary simply because it did not return a pro-government judgment on the Building Bridges Initiative case. He is a beneficiary of what the High Court termed as an ‘unconstitutional appointment’ two months ago and one can therefore understand where he is coming from.

Three-judge bench

Ironically, on the same day he penned his scathing article on the judiciary, another three-judge bench annulled 128 parastatal appointments that were made in 2018. Those are three judgments against the state in a span of three months. This is not judicial activism. It is actually what Kenyans overwhelmingly voted for in the 2010 Constitution. This was what they yearned for. The rule of law. For years, under the independence Constitution, the executive arm of government could do anything under the sun and Kenyans owed their living to it.

The promulgation of the 2010 Constitution came as a saviour. During his many appearances in Kikuyu vernacular radio and TV stations, Mr Kinuthia was a darling of many because of his eloquence. His interpretation of the Constitution won him many followers.