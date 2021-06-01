We must defend the Judiciary

Martha Koome

Kenya's Chief Justice Martha Koome (right) receives the instruments of power and state of judiciary report from Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu at the ceremony for assumption of office for the Chief Justice, outside the Supreme Court buildings in Nairobi on May 24, 2021.


 

Photo credit: Simon Maina | AFP

By  Ngure Kamau

What you need to know:

  • CAS Zack Kinuthia is railing at the judiciary simply because it did not return a pro-government judgment on the BBI case.
  • He is a beneficiary of what the High Court termed as an ‘unconstitutional appointment’ two months ago and one can therefore understand where he is coming from. 

The Chief Administrative Secretary for Sports and Youth affairs, Zack Kinuthia, last week authored an article titled, ‘Is it independence of judiciary or a case of activism? Jury still out’. Published in the DN of May 27, it cannot go unchallenged. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.