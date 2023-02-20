We must defeat drug lords, merchants of illicit alcohol

A stroll into urban residential estates and villages paint a grotesque picture of liquor-selling shops and drug pushers peddling their illegal stuff shamelessly in the open. With the upsurge of such establishments, parents, guardians and respected members of society are having a torrid time raising responsible children.

The issue dates to the pre-colonial era when the racist British used alcohol to enslave and colonise the “natives”. They observed that heavy drinking made Africans unpredictable and dangerous, eroding the veneer of obeisance that made control possible. It, therefore, permitted one or two British officials to rule vast districts with apparent ease.

More unsettling is the debilitating nature of the substances imbibed in the name of alcohol or recreational drugs. The killer substances are a major cause of family breakdown, social upheaval, moral decadence, school drop-outs and recklessness, leading to complicated lifestyles and deadly diseases.

Cheap alcohol

I’m more aghast that the purveyors of the cheap, low-quality unregulated spirits carry out their daredevilry in broad daylight under the nose of compromised state agencies. Kenya Revenue Authority, National Police Service, Kenya Bureau of Standards, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and Judiciary officers and county distribution licensing officials are complicit in aiding the illicit trade.

Late last year, I sounded the alarm over a well-connected syndicate in Kericho and Kisii arrested and released on a paltry Sh850,000 bribe. For this rot and dereliction of the rule of law, suspects go scot-free and have the insolence to penetrate societies and communities in a show of belligerence and taunt.

It’s appalling that places of worship, schools, enclosed residences and families have been raided by unscrupulous traders. No wonder, families are increasingly reporting delinquency, truancy and social unrest at the critical foundation that is family.

Kenya does not have a drinking problem. The issue is policy. We must have a well-thought-out plan to rid the market of illegal highly potent booze. For instance, the Senate ought to expedite the amendment of the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act, 2010 to seal the loopholes often exploited by the perpetrators of bootlegs to destroy generations.

Take charge

Proposals before the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Legislation want the national government to take charge of the manufacturing, export and import of alcoholic drinks to ensure they are safe and of acceptable quality.

I agree with it that Nacada be empowered to regulate rehabilitation facilities and other relevant agencies to give the affected persons a footing on their way to recovery. Let us also strictly regulate the online sale of alcohol to persons under 18.

Counties should ring-fence funds from the licensing of drinking outlets to help in treatment, rehabilitation and research. The tax regime should also give incentives to registered enterprises to manufacture and sell the approved booze to the majority poor instead of driving them out of reach or underground.

We all must save our families and bequeath future generations a decent world to live in and thrive.