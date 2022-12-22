We must catch ’em young

One of the most recurring topics in Kenya is corruption. It has captured media headlines, been a major subject of political campaigns and continues to be a tricky subject in the courts. The social evil has bedevilled our country for decades , since Independence.

Unfortunately, the vice baptised as ‘chai’ (tea) or ‘kitu kidogo’ (something small) has become so normalised that a big section of the youth does not see anything wrong with it.

Some have openly declared that, if it will instantly elevate their social status, they would not hesitate to take a bribe—an expensive car, a posh apartment in the leafy suburbs of the city and enviable vacations only afforded by a few.

Notably, almost every major Kenyan institution boasts of its strong values, one of which is, almost automatically, integrity. Many also loudly declare their premises as ‘Corruption-free’ zones.

It is, however, ironical that it is within the same institutions that corruption—in its various forms—healthily thrives. This implies that integrity, or honesty, is not a value that is deeply ingrained in the minds of the citizens, who easily succumb to its temptation.

It implies that integrity, like many other values, must be inculcated in the minds of children when they are young. They must grow up observing those around them—parents and other members of the public—engage with honesty. They must learn and believe that corruption is unethical and punishable.

The new Competency-Based-Curriculum (CBC) lists several values to be instilled in children—among them love, peace, patriotism, honesty and trustworthiness.

These great values can only be effected if emphasised on children at home and school. It is useless to teach children the importance of keeping peace and honesty at school when they see acts of violence and dishonesty being glorified at home and the rest of the society.

As the Good Book teaches us, “Train a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not turn from it.”



