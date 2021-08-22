We must call an end to culture of cooked-up news

In less than a year, Kenyans will head to the polls and the votes shall be cast based on the voter’s political knowledge. With the increasingly heated political temperatures, it is not so hard to find a negative story of any politician.

These political decisions are propelled by the information the voters access. And since Article 35 gives every Kenyan the right to access information, it should be truthful.

Despite the fact that citizens should access information, the netizens have also become part of content creators.

With anybody able to easily post on social media platforms, dissemination of fake news and incorrect information has become the ‘new normal’.

This is against what was witnessed back in the day, when editors in the newsrooms were all-powerful and acted as gatekeepers in regard to what was disseminated to the masses.

Spot fake news

Inasmuch as New Media has brought with it good things, we must address misinformation and fake news from an approach that will not just cure the tussles among politicians but also save future generations from the challenge.

The Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) should come up with ways in which internet users can spot fake news being peddled by manipulators and propagandists.

By countering this, the government will save the society from being affected by the individuals with ill motive to affect them politically, socially and economically.

Furthermore, the general public with a high taste of consuming online news should always make it a habit of reading news from the verified media house social media accounts to avoid being lied to.