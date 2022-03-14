We must break all gender biases for better future

Jane Awuor who survived an acid attack by estranged husband.

 Ms Jane Awuor who survived an acid attack by her estranged husband. The alarming increase in GBV cases poses an existential threat to the gains towards gender parity.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Laibon-Masha

March 8 was International Women’s Day, marked under the theme “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”. That captures the sustained desire to secure gender parity in all spheres of life.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.