We must act now to protect nature and all life on planet Earth

Earth Hour is the world's largest grassroots environmental movement. Every year in March since 2007, Earth Hour has inspired people to speak out on the climate and environmental issues in their communities.

In Africa, Earth Hour is a platform for people to raise their voices on deforestation, overfishing, illicit trafficking, extensive agricultural practices, unsustainable infrastructure, rapid urbanisation, mining, plastics and other factors that are undermining and degrading nature.

Agricultural productivity growth in Africa has been reduced by 34 per cent since 1961 due to climate change. More than ever before, we are experiencing a tremendous shift in awareness on the intertwined biodiversity, climate and health issues that we face. We must safeguard the health and resilience of natural systems to be assured of food and other economic benefits.

Later this year, world leaders will meet for the second part of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity COP15 to decide on a new global action plan for nature, making 2022 a once-in-a-decade opportunity to create a biodiversity framework that will halt and reverse nature loss for future generations.

Extinction risk

Further, Africa demonstrated collective leadership in supporting the call for a new global treaty on plastics at the just-ended UNEA 5.2.

Sadly, however, nations are collectively failing to implement the Global Biodiversity Framework. The current draft only requires that the “increase in the extinction rate to species is halted or reversed, and the extinction risk is reduced by at least 10 per cent”.

Instead, urgent action must be taken to prevent the extinction of threatened species for abundance of species to be recovered by 2030. A strong review and ratchet mechanism is also needed to ensure governments regularly review progress and increase action to hit targets.

We must bridge the gap between nature-positive commitments and the unambitious and constrained draft Global Biodiversity Framework agreement.