We have failed our real test

The Covid 19 pandemic has shown many forms and shapes. Not only has it terrorised our planet and resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths, it has also changed its game plan so often that it fools the entire population, including the ordinary people and the best of the scientific minds all around the world. Nobody expected that this virus would morph into variants.

There are British variants, South African variants, Brazilian variants, Danish variants and, some even claim, American variants. Who knows how many other countries have variants or how many more will come? For more than a year now, the scientific community does not have the foggiest idea how to deal with — or rather, eradicate — this deadly entity.

Just when we thought that we had a handle on this virus by producing a vaccine, all of a sudden, it mutated into something else and created a new variant that could not be protected by the drug.

For example, the AstraZeneca vaccine is thought to be less effective against the South African variant; the government switched to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, even though that is still in a trial phase.

Human behaviour

Covid-19 poses an extreme challenge for humans; it has us running around like headless chickens. It has become a test of our time in terms of mental capacity, morality, human behaviour, finances and the competence of governments.

This pandemic has taught us how to rethink human and family values; in biblical proportions, how to conduct businesses, how to handle monetary affairs, how to implement education curricula, how we interact, humility, how to respect one another, how to value all types of life on Earth. And those are minuscule compared to all the messages combined shared by special interest groups such as #Metoo, the Black Lives Matter movement and others.

The question is, what will it do next? How will it end, and when? Will it mutate into a monster virus and invade this beautiful planet more profoundly? Sounds like a scene from a science fiction movie.