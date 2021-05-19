We forgot to fete a category of special KCSE performers

Starehe Boys Centre

Starehe Boys Centre students celebrate the school's good performance in 2011 KCSE examinations in this picture taken on February 29, 2012.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mohamed Wehliye

What you need to know:

  • Special category institutions that more than churn out winners were forgotten.
  • One such institution is Starehe Boys Centre. 

When we celebrated top performers in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KSCE), we lauded new stars — mainly little-known schools — many strewn in far-flung and little-heard of places. The sensation was day schools, which had outperformed serial giants.

