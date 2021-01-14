We could ditch democracy, go consociational

The pronouncement by President Uhuru Kenyatta that he wished another community that has not produced a president, besides the two that have, does in 2022 has reignited debate. But the elephant in the room is which model of government to adopt.

The Constitution envisages a democracy, whose main principle is freedom of choice and whoever garners the most votes is the winner. Unfortunately, Kenyans vote mostly along ethnic lines, bringing a feeling of disenfranchisement and exclusion among ethnic minorities.

In the initial Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, a consociational system had been suggested as cure to the hotly contested elections but was dropped in the latest version and the subsequent Ammendment Bill that could form the basis of the anticipated referendum.

Consociationalism is a system that constitutionalises ethnic communities, religions or other identity groups in a government structure. It advocates group representation and power sharing. It is normally proposed for a deeply divided society, especially where race, religion or ethnicity is so distinct that it is not possible to build consensus or political alliances across these identities. Countries with this system include Belgium, Lebanon and Burundi.

The strength of this system is that it reduces political contestation among factions, holding the State together, though in some sort of federation.

It also protects the identity of nations within a State. Its weakness, however, is that it constitutionalises and institutionalises differences rather than seeking to bridge or unite.

Ideally, consociationalism is supposed to be transitional system but, in reality, it is difficult to go back to a pure liberal democracy once it is introduced.

It is also expensive because it is expansive and has more red tape as it seeks to accommodate various interests.It could have worked if Kenya had less than five ethnic communities.

