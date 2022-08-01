We can use more PPPs in future

President Kenyatta has launched the 27km Nairobi Expressway developed through Public Private Partnerships (PPPs), which is the first image one comes across when looking at the Kenya Vision 2030 document.

The vision envisaged an elevated road piercing through the heart of Nairobi. There are plans to build Nakuru-Mau summit and Mombasa roads and other sectors using the model. PPPs involve the close working relationship between public and private players for a long period of time to deliver goods and services.

PPPs are becoming popular after the realisation that public and private players are not competitors, but strategic partners in the development process; secondly, existing policies advocate for free market dynamics, free movement of capital and less of government and more of private sector or good governance models in development.

Thirdly, societal changes, rapid urbanisation, expansion of markets and decreased revenues, hence inadequate budgets for the public sector to fund critical infrastructure and services.

Provide goods and services

In the 1960s, some countries attempted to provide goods and services through municipalities, nationalisation and overregulation through price controls, but these failed to yield results, leading to the reversal to privatisation and PPPs from the 1970s.

Between 1990 and 2001, 662 transport-related projects valued at US$ 135 billion were developed through PPPs, and the application of the model has grown tremendously in the last twenty years globally.

PPP arrangements are attractive because they lead to the optimum transfer of project risks to the private sector, which is naturally able to absorb them. They also make governments shift from managing inputs to managing outcomes. Under PPPs, the public sector retains a significant role as a buyer, or enabler of the services/products and the private player is compensated through user charges/fees.

The main advantage of PPPs is that they lead to enhanced capital availability for large-scale projects, and provide private sector efficiency, innovation and superior project delivery methods.