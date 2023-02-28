We can seal JSS teacher gap

Malcolm X said education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. I absolutely agree with the American Muslim minister: Education is what shapes the human resource of a country, its politics, culture and spirit.

Abigail Adam, the wife and closest adviser of second US President John Adams said: “Learning is not attained by chance. It must be sought for with ardour [passion] and attended to with diligence”.

Junior secondary school (JSS) faces a transitioning storm. But even with the myriad challenges, we all are of the consensus that the new education system is what we need for the future. Stakeholders must tackle the challenges as they arise.

There are few JSS teachers, mostly not trained in the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) contents. Teaching aid kits are a challenge too. The lack of teachers and funds is so big it can destabilise the entire education system. But challenges like a shortage of teachers are ones whose effects we can mitigate.

Primary schools—Grades 1-7—seem to have more teachers because those who used to teach Standard 1-8 are in the same school. Instead of making a degree the qualification to teach JSS, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) should conduct an aptitude test on the diploma-holder teachers and transfer the best performers to JSS.

Remember, almost everyone was trained by a UT at some stage. These teachers were mere form four leavers and indeed worked to suppress the teacher shortage in those yesteryears.

Further, 8-4-4 has produced the current workforce in Kenya and that which we are exporting to the world. In fact, labour has overtaken tourism as the largest earner of foreign exchange.

Otherwise, CBC is good for us. It is our future. We only need to look for ways to make it a success.