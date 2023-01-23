We can make education for all a reality in Kenya

Today is the Unesco International Day of Education, to celebrate the vital role education plays for individuals, communities and the wider society. It is a day to reflect on our commitment to education, not just success but also where we can and must do better for all children.

Education reform has taken centre-stage in the Kenya Kwanza administration—a presidential working party to scrutinise policies; hiring of 30,000 teachers; and secondary education financing deal.

The move builds on the Unesco Transforming Education Summit, in New York, where Kenya pledged to maintain this focus on education, and a domestic plan to spend at least 20 per cent (from 25.9 per cent) of domestic resources on this key agenda.

But is learning happening? Despite impressive gains in access to education over the past decade, in 2019 (before Covid-19 worsened the situation), more than a million Kenyan primary school age children were not in class.

And six out of 10 children suffer what the World Bank calls “learning poverty’”—unable to read a simple text by 10. Equity is a major issue with access and poor learning worst for the most marginalised, especially in arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs) or urban slums, girls and the disabled.

Urban slums

But can the challenges be overcome? Yes. For example, Education Development Trust has spent the past nine years in the most marginalised ASAL and urban slums in Turkana, Marsabit, Tana River and Nairobi supporting 100,000 of the most marginalised girls and 120,000 boys with remarkable results.

The girls in the schools and communities we supported made impressive gains in access and foundational learning. School attendance rates are high, at 91 per cent, transition from primary to secondary is an impressive 97 per cent and learning outcomes have improved in literacy and numeracy (increasing by more than 10 per cent in just over a year).

Over 99 per cent of girls have high career aspirations and a desire to succeed. Community norms and culture are shifting to embrace education.

Girls have also shown they can challenge long-held preconceptions. They now excel in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) studies, For example, St Thomas Girls Secondary School, in Kilifi, which attracts girls from the harshest backgrounds in the county—won the national science contest. In Samburu and Kwale, girls have joined technical and vocational training centres for courses like electrical engineering and motor mechanics.

Powerful combination

The success is thanks to the powerful combination of skilling teachers using coaching and school-based support; empowering headteachers through training and peer-to-peer learning; and encouraging communities to support their children’s education.

Alongside resources targeting the places that need them the most, this shows foundational learning for children in ASALs and urban slums is within reach.

Despite significant equity challenges, we can improve education using evidence-based models, investment in partnerships and strong inter-sectoral collaboration. Combining knowledge of what works with the political will to make transformation happen, education for all can be a reality in Kenya.