We can learn from Singapore

In the 58 years since it gained its independence, Singapore has emerged and rose to prominence as a leading global financial centre.

It’s the third most competitive financial centre in the world behind New York and London. It’s also third in the City of Opportunity index and sixth largest wealth management centre in the world.

Singapore’s meteoric rise and establishment as a dominant player in the global financial services industry can partly be attributed to the steady expansion of its capital markets.

Founded in 1973 as an avenue for companies to raise funds through the equity capital market, Singapore Exchange (SGX) has grown tremendously and gained reputation as one of the most advanced and internationalised exchanges in the Asia Pacific region.

Long-term investment

Capital markets play a critical role in economic development by pooling domestic savings and mobilising foreign capital for productive long-term investment.

Tightened restrictions for the banking sector are pressuring banks to retain sufficient capital buffers, decreasing their ability to lend and, therefore, the need for alternative actors who can power growth, and unlock new pools of investment capital.

Firstly, there is need for a strong and stable regulatory and legal framework for providing market participants with the confidence to enter the market.

A robust institutional framework should lay out robust corporate governance standards to protect both issuers’ and investors’ rights.

Stable capital markets

Secondly, the issuer community must create a sufficient pool of attractive products for investors. To spur the creation of additional investment opportunities, emerging markets can eliminate obstacles that frustrate businesses, such as long and cumbersome issuance processes.

Thirdly, stable and well-functioning capital markets require broadly diversified investor base. Capital inflows to emerging markets such as Kenya can increase market liquidity while domestic investors provide stability to the market as geopolitical changes and other macroeconomic conditions can trigger rapid outflow of foreign capital.

Finally, financial education of investors and issuers promotes market participation. Potential investors must understand how financial markets function and the risk-return profiles attributed to different financial products.

Without this basis, investors are more likely to suffer unanticipated losses and lose confidence in capital markets.