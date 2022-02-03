We can close the cancer care gap in country

World Cancer Day, marked internationally every February 4, is dedicated to recognising this global scourge and the patients and families who live with, died from and survived cancer.

It is more than just a day on the calendar. It was proposed by the global umbrella body for cancer, the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), a movement built on the premise of an overarching global cause that aims to inspire change and mobilise action against cancer and for cancer patients and their families long after the day itself.

An annual campaign means more exposure and engagement with governments, health policymakers and other stakeholders. The theme for this year is “Closing the gap in cancer care”. That refers to the absolute right of every cancer patient and survivor to access optimal care without discrimination.

These gaps sometimes go beyond individual characteristics such as race, religion and economic status. They are compounded by the devastating double-anxieties of cancer and cost — high cost of care and lack of health insurance, advocates, political goodwill, as well as wealth index disparities, and climate change. These barriers affect everyone. As Anthony Del Monte said, “Cancer does not have a face until it’s yours or [of] someone you know.” But they are not cast in stone: They can be changed.

The challenges of cancer care in Kenya are multifold. First, patient education and poor health-seeking behaviours far often contribute to late diagnosis. The cost of care causes severe financial toxicity but the existing inequity costs lives.

Cancer diagnosis

A cursory search of the official medical practitioners database shows less than 100 oncologists for 54 million Kenyans — a 1:540,000 ratio. And with less than five tertiary or comprehensive cancer centres, nearly all in the capital, most Kenyans missing out on primary cancer screening, patient education and awareness programmes or institutions.

Ours is not a publicly funded healthcare system. The able few pay hefty out-of-pocket costs or through health insurance, leading to the ever-burgeoning medical tourism to India and elsewhere.

In the spirit of Africa’s quintessential, extensive, and closely knit family ties and camaraderie, cancer diagnosis is a family affair. With a family and friends support system, fundraising to offset treatment cost and avert asset liquidation is common.

Despite progress like the recently launched Cancer Action Plan, for most Kenyans, primary cancer care is not where it should be. We need a feasible plan for cancer care. One that wraps around primary prevention; robust community-based cancer services; employment and training more oncology professionals; establishing not only a national but regional cancer task force; cushioning cancer cost against patients; and averting financial toxicity.

It’s time to revolutionise cancer care in Kenya. It’s time to be fair to patients and our nation.