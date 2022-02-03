We can close the cancer care gap in country

World Cancer Day

Members of the public participate in a procession to mark the World Cancer Day in Eldoret on February 03, 2019.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Omar Abdihamid

Consultant clinical oncologist

What you need to know:

  • In Kenya, patient education and poor health-seeking behaviours far often contribute to late cancer diagnosis.
  • An annual campaign means more exposure and engagement with governments, health policymakers and other stakeholders.

World Cancer Day, marked internationally every February 4, is dedicated to recognising this global scourge and the patients and families who live with, died from and survived cancer.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.