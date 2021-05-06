We can calm the ‘Kosovo of Kenya’

Kerio Valley has been branded the Kosovo of Kenya due to banditry and cattle rustling. Recent security efforts in the region are welcome, but they are temporary solutions. There are better ways of handling the volatile valley for a long-lasting solution.

Disarmament operations haven’t worked. The region is blessed with natural resources that could be exploited for development. The valley presents an attractive scenery on its own, especially from its tip in Iten or Kabarnet. From the historic aquifers in Turkana and Loitikipi, the oil, geothermal resources in Baringo, to its fertile land, Kerio Valley is immensely wealthy.

It’s thus important to deploy soft power to win over the majority of the people ready to embrace change and focus on constructive engagements alongside the hard power targeted at wiping out criminals. The rehabilitation of irrigation schemes in Wei Wei, Tukou, Sangat, Amusuwet, Lomut and Chepkuk will have a positive impact on residents.

Bee keeping

The Kerio Valley Development Authority has been supplying seeds and pasture to farmers. This is to avert frequent conflicts over pasture and water between farmers and pastoral communities. Baringo, Elgeyo-Marakwet and West Pokot counties are good in bee keeping.

The sweetest honey arguably comes from this region. Any investment aimed at expanding this economic activity would be welcome. The county and national governments should direct more resources to it to discourage cattle rustling.

Sport the world over is the most unifying tool for peace. More often than not, countries down weapons to cheer their teams as they compete against their greatest rivals. In Côte d’Ivoire and Syria, for instance, warring factions always lay down weapons to cheer their national football team. Isn’t it time to invest more in sports in this region?

It’s fair to note that KVDA has been sponsoring football and volleyball tournaments. Apart from frequent interactions with their opponents, participants would learn to win and lose respectfully without resorting to guns every time there is a disagreement. Hard power has certainly not worked in reining in bandits in Kerio Valley; it’s time to try a softer approach.