We can be agents of hope despite locked down Easter

Shieywe sub-parish Catholic

Shieywe sub-parish Catholic faithful hold procession of the cross along Kakamega-Mumias Road to Holy Angels Lutonyi Parish in Kakamega.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Sahaya G. Selvam

Tangaza University College, Nairobi

Against the backdrop of the fading sun, on a dusty road, there emerges the silhouette of two people walking towards the western horizon. They seem to be a couple talking to each other. Or are they quarrelling?

