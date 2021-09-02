We can all prevent suicide

Globally, suicide accounts for 1.4 per cent of all deaths.

By  Judy Sirima

Public Communication Officer

Pharmacy and Poisons Board

What you need to know:

  • It is estimated that annually, 800,000 people across the world die by suicide.
  • In addition, for every suicide, there are 25 others making an attempt.

A police officer shoots himself after allegedly killing his wife. A mother jumps to her death with her kids. A doctor ends her misery by taking an overdose. Are these just unpleasant newspaper headlines we’ve become used to? Should we join the crusade towards a suicide-free society? 

