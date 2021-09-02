We can all prevent suicide

A police officer shoots himself after allegedly killing his wife. A mother jumps to her death with her kids. A doctor ends her misery by taking an overdose. Are these just unpleasant newspaper headlines we’ve become used to? Should we join the crusade towards a suicide-free society?

Suicide is a complex issue involving biological, psychological, social, cultural, spiritual, economic as well as the physical environment in which people live. Suicide presents a major challenge to public health.

Each suicide causes devastating impacts on families and friends. Every 40 seconds, a person takes their own life. It is estimated that annually, 800,000 people across the world die by suicide. Research shows that for every suicide, 135 people are affected. This means in a year, up to 6.3 million people are affected by suicide.

In addition, for every suicide, there are 25 others making an attempt. Globally, suicide accounts for 1.4 per cent of all deaths. Key findings of the Mental Health Task Force indicate that Kenya has a high burden of mental illness.

At least 317 people commit suicide every year. Out of the 421 suicide cases in 2017, 330 were men, with cases up by 58 per cent between 2008 and 2017.

Suicide prevention

Mental disorders, particularly depression, is a major risk factor. While depression or anxiety can be a risk factor for death by suicide, suicides typically happen in moments of crisis.

The time is ripe for mental health professionals to adopt proactive and leadership roles in suicide prevention and save the lives of thousands of Kenyans. It is time to equip our citizens and our communities with knowledge and tools that will prevent suicide.

Suicide is a multifaceted problem and prevention programmes should also be multidimensional. Collaboration, coordination, cooperation and commitment are needed to develop and implement a national plan, which is cost-effective, appropriate and relevant to the needs of the community.

Remember suicide is preventable, mental illness is treatable and recovery is possible.