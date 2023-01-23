We are on the verge of losing fight to protect, restore our biodiversity

Last month, nations from across the globe attended the 15th UN Biodiversity Conference (known as “COP15”) in Montreal, Canada. Originating from the 1992 Rio Earth Summit’s Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), the goals of the convention were to lay out a plan to address threats to biodiversity, which had already begun to show an alarming rate of decline.

At COP10, in 2010, a 10-year plan was devised to not only slow but reverse the rate of species loss. Yet despite most countries committing to the CBD and COP10, the global rate of species extinction is hundreds of times greater than the average loss over the past 10 million years, at the same time that ecosystem services are collapsing globally. These are some of the takeaways from COP15 which are hindering the implementation of the CBD.

First, as French President Emmanuel Macron stated, saving biodiversity and stop climate change is “the battle of the century”. Plants sequester carbon dioxide, reducing global warming, but climate change exacerbates the loss of biodiversity as environments change at a rate too quickly for plants and animals to adapt, hence a vicious cycle.

Climate change

A priority of the CBD was to address the threat of climate change to biodiversity. But the international community gives more attention to addressing climate change and less priority to biodiversity loss.

Secondly, many fail to understand the importance of protecting biodiversity. Unlike climate change, where extreme weather events can be seen daily, the slower pace of biodiversity loss and the consequences need to be better understood.

The media and politicians ought to champion the cause of protecting and restoring biodiversity just as individuals have done with climate change. But it is not usually the case, even in Kenya.

Thirdly, there appears to be lack of political will to address biodiversity loss. Despite the fanfare around the ambitious targets of COP10, few signatory states have attained any.

That is evident in developing countries, where development projects nearly always trump environmental protection. If a wetland needs to be drained to build a housing project, or a forest cut down for farming, the environment always comes off second.

Despite the poor record of achieving the biodiversity COP targets, there is some success. One is the establishment of seed banks. Many indigenous plants facing extinction have potentially important benefits for humankind that are yet to be discovered.

Seedbanks like the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, in Norway, and Millennium Seed Bank, in England, have collected and saved billions of seeds from more than 100 countries since 2000. COP15 strongly stated the need for more national and regional seed banks to ensure the survival of these plant species.

Forest conservation

Another positive development is the establishment of Emission Reduction Payment Agreements, whereby the World Bank provides incentivised results-based funding to nations that reduce their carbon emissions. Gabon is the first African country to receive such funding, for its forest conservation. Forests are the second-largest carbon sinks.

Unlike elsewhere, where deforestation is occurring at an alarming rate, Gabon has established integrated national policies that have reduced deforestation and lowered carbon emissions.

With Central African Forest Initiative backing, over 85 per cent of the country is now under forest. Forest conservation offsets reduce deforestation while supporting critical habitats of threatened species and the communities who depend on them.

Media coverage and political support of biodiversity protection need to equal that afforded to climate change. The two are so intricately linked that, without due recognition of biodiversity, the war against climate change will not be won.

If Gabon has made such progress in limiting deforestation, others can undertake similar initiatives. Then, we can work towards the vision of the Montreal convention that “by 2050, biodiversity is valued, conserved, restored and widely used, maintaining ecosystem services, sustaining a healthy planet and delivering benefits essential for all people.”