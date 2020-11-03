We all have to be in war on coronavirus

As the country navigates the seven-month-old Covid-19 pandemic, the resurge of infections and deaths in the recent past is sending shivers down everyone’s spine.

Admittedly, Covid-19 has sent the economy into a tailspin. Its adverse effects have paralysed economic activities such as property and stock investment and financing. In fact, an IMF report indicates that the GDP of most countries will be around one per cent this year.

Diminishing disposable income, unemployment, hunger, poverty and starvation have pushed many to the edge of despair.

However, the fog of Covid-19 plague is still with us. Kenya is on the verge of a Covid-19 “tsunami”. The number of infections has surpassed 50,000 while deaths are almost 1,000.

Moreover, 1,198 coronavirus patients are admitted to various hospitals while 3,437 are in home-based isolation care. Hospitals are teeming with patients as the cases spike to alarming proportions.

Safety protocols

Like elsewhere in the world, the government is grappling with the pandemic. Doctors and other scientists are yet to understand the disease.

Unfortunately, health officials have tried to raise awareness about the coronavirus to no avail. Relaxation of movement restrictions, easing of curfew hours and increment of hotel and bar operating hours are blamed for the spike.

The virus has exposed the government’s ill-preparedness. Its Covid-19 safety protocols — such as social distancing, hand washing and sanitising and wearing of face masks in public — have been treated as a dead letter by some citizens, while politicians blow hot and cold on them, blotting their copybook.

It’s high time all of us woke up and smelt the coffee by taking individual responsibility to curb the virus. The buck stops with every Kenyan.