We all have a role to play in preventing financial fraud

For a long time, financial service providers have sought to redefine the customer experience in the face of 21st Century technological advancements. The main objective has been to leverage technology for increased convenience for everyone.

Sadly, the quest has been occasioned by alleged fraud. Take the online assault on Equity Bank’s e-Banking services for alleged fraud; how come institutions with some of the most secure e-banking platforms in Africa are being put on the spot?

A safe and secure environment for banking is the most important concern for all banking and financial sector players. But despite the efforts, skilled criminal hackers are acquiring data from unsuspecting customers and accessing their accounts. When accounts are accessed and funds transferred or ‘made to disappear’ without the owners ‘consent’, banks are always faulted for alleged collusion. Why?

Many wonder how their details can be accessed yet they use their passwords to access their bank accounts while connected to public Wi-Fi, they give their devices to others, have games that can read messages and communicate with the device without your knowledge, such as reading saved passwords and transmitting them to unknown servers, and having others, including children, use your device while your apps are open or not protected.

This is a reversal of the many benefits of technology and the skills criminals have mastered to bypass security and authentication frameworks in banking. Take the case of Equity Bank. With 17.8 million customers, for every three adult Kenyans 1.5 are likely to bank with them. That attracts fraudsters.

While the bank has created interventions to increase security of transactions, financial processes and a sustained public awareness and consumer education on common fraud tactics in the industry, lapses on the customer side are hard to identify and present. Once the customer reports an issue, there is also the investigation process that can only be undertaken within the confines of the law.

Based on data, the primary threat has been through sim swap services: When a fraudster gets hold of your phone, and even a copy of your ID, and literally becomes you. These cases are not uncommon nowadays and, since financial services have diversified to allow you to withdraw, send and borrow money from your sim card, a person having your sim card and ID number is disastrous.

We have seen the increase in court cases where people’s savings have been wiped out and, with no one to blame, financial services providers are automatically allotted all the blame. But if we were more careful with our personal information and understand the licence agreements of the apps we install on our phones, we wouldn’t be in so much trouble.

Telecommunication service providers need to work closely with security agencies to increase surveillance of sim swap services. Someone having an ID should not automatically qualify to be the owner of the said sim card. There needs to be another level of verification. The ease of sim swaps is putting e-banking service providers on the spot.

As institutions invest in technological advancements, let them also educate their customers and the public to be vigilant against fraudsters at all touchpoints. However, all key players, including the public, have a critical role to play in the ecosystem.