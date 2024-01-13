We all have a role in fighting violent extremism

On January 15, 2019, a tragic event that is indelibly etched in the memories of Kenyans took place at Nairobi’s Riverside area. Al Shabaab terrorists invaded a hotel and office complex in the area, killing 22 people and injuring many others.

The response by Kenya’s security forces was swift and decisive, culminating in the elimination of all four perpetrators and hundreds of lives saved.

As we remember those who lost their lives, and celebrate the survivors, we also salute our gallant heroes and heroines, both civilians and security officers, who put their lives at great peril to avert massive casualties.

The 2019 Riverside terrorism brought to the fore years of collaborative multi-agency work; the response was prompt, well-co-ordinated and executed. We had learnt our lessons, and the enemy realised that pretty soon after the onset of the attack.

From the first responding elite teams who neutralised the enemy, the evacuation teams, emergency medical teams, psychosocial support teams to the operational teams who gathered evidence and pieced up the entire picture, the teams worked together like a conveyor belt delivering safety, comfort and justice in equal measure.

Noteworthy, three of the executors were Kenyans, who had joined Al Shabaab four years before the attack, young men in their 20s, a stark reminder of the efforts we still had to put to insulate Kenyans against the alien ideology attracting sections of the youth like moths to a light.

However, Kenya has significantly strengthened its capability to disrupt terrorist planning, recruitment and attacks, especially stepping up counter-radicalisation, with a view to decimating the enemy’s ability to lure sympathisers and propagate their malevolent ideology.

While many of the successes on these fronts may not, as of necessity, make the news headlines, suffice to say that a lot has been achieved in efforts to detect, disrupt and deter terrorists.

To enumerate just a few areas where significant progress has been achieved, first, is the successful implementation of the National Strategy to Counter Violent Extremism (NSCVE) over the past seven years, bringing together a diverse array of State and non-State actors in identifying and dealing with the factors driving violent extremism in Kenya.

The greater involvement of communities and community-based groups in preventing and countering terrorism has resulted in enhanced vigilance especially in areas considered more vulnerable to terror attacks. Tapping into existing community policing methods like Nyumba Kumi has resulted in permeation of PCVE activities into the grassroots.

This all-of-society mantra has been cascaded to the counties which are now coming up with policies and laws to address the challenges emanating from violent extremism within their areas of jurisdiction.

The NSCVE is currently undergoing review to ensure sustained responsiveness to the evolving threat of terrorism. A representative cross-section of Kenyans from all walks of life took part in a nationwide public participation exercise that ended last December.

The entire exercise showcased the collaborative spirit of various stakeholders, contributing to the enhancement of the national strategy. Second is successful collaboration with Kenya’s regional and international partners in the war on terrorism.

Kenya is now recognised as a leading player in CT in the global South. Kenya is bound to continue to support regional, continental and international efforts to end violent extremism that results in terrorist acts. Third is strengthening of the multi-agency approach, rallying together all security agencies involved in combating terrorism.

Fourth, is countering the use of new technologies for terrorist purposes. Terrorist actors continue to sow fear in communities using the latest innovations in technology.

The threat posed by emerging technologies in propagating terrorist narratives and enlisting sympathisers especially youth is real. As we remember the tragic events at Riverside five years ago, we must keep our focus on building a safer future for all Kenyans.

We must take cognisance of the rapidly evolving threat landscape including the adoption of new technologies by terrorist organisations.Proactive safety measures involving citizens and community are imperative in keeping the Nation safe from the perennially lurking threat.

The goal of terrorists is to instill fear and despondency in an attempt to disrupt society and our democracy. We therefore need to revitalise our collective efforts and commitment to eliminate terrorism and violent extremism from our midst.

Together, we can create a safe environment for ourselves and bequeath the same to our children.



