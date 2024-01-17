Way forward for broke varsities

Universities are struggling to stay afloat after the salaries, wages, retirement benefits and medical cover premiums jumped by a fifth to hit Sh45.33 billion last year.

The total pending bills in the 42 public universities and colleges swelled by 16.66 per cent to hit Sh61.25 billion, all of which imply that these entities owe many suppliers and contractors money which they could have used to stimulate economic growth.

There is need for universities to become less dependent on the exchequer to run their programmes. They are facing five key challenges: The emergence of alternative learning models like online schools; the inability of the public sector to fund all the budgets due to the austerity measures and debt repayment requirements; the perception of low returns on investment in higher education; the changing demographics, preferences for education and the greater desire to enrol for technical and vocational courses; and the consistent growth in services and operating costs.

To increase revenue, universities should devise ways of increasing student enrolment by leveraging on technology and social media to attract, and retain students and also market the various courses and other products. They should also expand their programmes.

They should commercialise research, patents and innovations and get more research funds locally and internationally. It’s also important to invest in new business ventures, including implementing online training, executive education and adult learning.

They also need to be innovative to attract more funds by working with charitable organisations, which can fund some programmes and projects in exchange for naming rights. They can also use social impact funds that are sourced from venture capitalists.