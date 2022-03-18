Water infrastructure growth should be on August polls agenda

Our relationship with water in Kenya’s major cities and rural areas has not been good. And since it is campaign season, when aspirants promise everything, here is my pitch for them to consider so as to improve our relationship with this precious resource.

Article 43 of the Kenyan Constitution considers water a basic human right. This constitutional right obligates the state to ensure that Kenyan citizens access clean and adequate water. This is one of the most progressive provisions in the Constitution, yet access to this commodity remains a challenge.

There are many political, economic, social and climatic explanations for this sad situation. In the same article of the Constitution, another important right is assured – the right to accessible and adequate housing and reasonable sanitation standards. The rights to water and reasonable sanitation standards form the basis of my pitch.

According to the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, only 59 per cent of Kenyans have access to safe drinking water, while only 29 per cent have access to basic sanitation. The matter of sanitation is more troubling because while access to water has increased since the year 2000, access to basic sanitation has dropped, mainly because urbanisation has outpaced the sanitation infrastructure needed to support the growth.

The ministry also estimates that to realise the right to water and sanitation fully and ensure that every Kenyan is reached by 2030, nearly Sh1.764 trillion will be required. This is a big investment. To achieve it, the National Treasury needs to make an annual injection of Sh100 billion available to the water sector. The approved development budget for the Financial Year 2021/22 is Sh34 billion, which means that we will keep changing the access-for-all goalpost again at the current financing level.

Our national budget for water infrastructure development will need to increase to Sh170 billion a year for genuinely transformational projects. In the last decade, many investments have been made in the road infrastructure sector.

Reliable water access

In the coming decade, we will need a similar focus on water. Excellent infrastructure without reliable water access across the country is a wasted investment. Without reliable water supply and access, the infrastructure does not realise its full potential.

The Sh170 billion budget proposal may not be available next year but still, there are opportunities to find creative financing models, including public-private partnership models such as the one being used to finance the Nairobi Expressway. The Kibaki and Uhuru presidencies have significantly focused on infrastructure; my plea is that the incoming administration should focus on access to water and sanitation.

Luckily, the National Water Master Plan 2030 developed by the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation provides the framework for achieving this. The 5th president will need to place this plan at the centre of his administration.

The second element that will need laser focus is water governance. According to the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution, water and sanitation services are “a function within the concurrent jurisdiction” of both levels of government.

The feuding that characterised the first two terms of devolved administration, with the national government clawing back some of the devolved functions, has reduced. There is some semblance of a working system for managing access to water. The governance of the resource is where more work requires to be done. In Kenya, it is a fact that in most parts of the country, it is not the absolute lack of water that is the problem but the governance and inequitable sharing of the resource.

The 5th president will need to accelerate reforms to ensure that community-run water schemes do not become the next stage of cartel-like behaviour that exploits the citizenry with higher-than-average unregulated water tariffs.

Sanitation infrastructure

The third element is conservation of the catchments. Forests are the factories where water is manufactured. It is plain and simple. The fifth president will need to ensure that the existing forests are not degraded further, and that forest land grabbers return our common good as a country. Secondly, the new administration must address the policy fuzziness around water resource management.

The fourth element is non-revenue water. The World Bank defines this as water that is treated, pumped and then lost or unaccounted-for. In the latest IMPACT report, the industry regulator – the Water Sector Regulatory Board (WASREB) estimates this loss at 47 per cent nationally. Nearly half of the water treated is lost. This loss includes water stolen by cartels. The other causes of NRW are varied, but the ageing infrastructure is most important.

The Auditor-General's office has been flagging this issue in the audit reports of all registered public water service providers. In the 2013/2014 financial year, the estimated loss was equivalent to Sh10 billion a year.

A 2018 audit of sample water service providers in the country concluded that no companies met the industry standard for allowable loss of less than 20 per cent. While some commercial losses are inevitable, the most significant opportunity will be investing in the national water networks that ensure non-revenue water doesn't go above 20 per cent.

We have abandoned planning in the last three decades, especially in the urban and peri-urban areas. This has led to existing infrastructure being overwhelmed by the volumes it was not designed to handle. The health costs arising from this sad situation are way higher than the investments required to fix these situations.

We must go back to planning and recommit the country to the rule of law. We can no longer be a country of “Mburoti maguta maguta” (prime plots of land) without sanitation infrastructure.

For the fifth president, irrespective of whatever big agendas he or she has, water access and sanitation need to be number one. The economy, just like life itself, is very much reliant on this precious commodity.