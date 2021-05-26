Water after meals bad for digestion

Drinking water

Improper intake of water can be harmful to your health. 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Evans Nyabuto

What you need to know:

  • Taking a glass of water after a meal might be a satisfying thing to many. But according to Mayo Clinic, it’s unhealthy.
  • It has been linked to many problems, such as indigestion, heart, kidney problems and lethargy.

As the famous adage goes ‘water is life’. About 75 per cent of the body is made up of water. Besides carrying nutrients and oxygen to cells, flushing out waste products and moistening tissues, water plays a monumental role in regulating the body temperature. However, the same water can be detrimental to our health, if taken wrongly.

