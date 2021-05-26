Water after meals bad for digestion

As the famous adage goes ‘water is life’. About 75 per cent of the body is made up of water. Besides carrying nutrients and oxygen to cells, flushing out waste products and moistening tissues, water plays a monumental role in regulating the body temperature. However, the same water can be detrimental to our health, if taken wrongly.

Taking a glass of water after a meal might be a satisfying thing to many. But according to Mayo Clinic, it’s unhealthy. It has been linked to many problems, such as indigestion, heart, kidney problems and lethargy.

During a meal, the body temperature raises to optimal level to aid the process of digestion. When water is taken during or immediately after a meal, the body temperature is significantly lowered, adversely affecting the digestion process.

Additionally, water dilutes the gastric juices and this reduces the body’s ability to digest food. Consequently, the food rots in the system, leading to malabsorption, bloating and acidity. Always avoid taking water immediately after meals.

Avoid chilled water

Also, avoid chilled water as it can cause sore throat. Further, gulping ice cold water solidifies fats, hindering its digestion. Cold water significantly shrinks blood vessels that may result in low heart rate. Gulping down is counterproductive. When one gulps water, a lot of it is flushed out and this may lead to dehydration.

Moreover, when water is taken fast, it doesn’t mix well with saliva. Saliva plays a pivotal role in stabilising the acid in the stomach. Taking water slowly ensures even mixing with saliva, which prevents acidity, gas and bloating.

Too much of anything is poisonous. and this also applies to water. Excessive intake dilutes electrolytes and other salts, especially sodium, which balances fluids in and around the cells. Due to dilution, water is drawn from blood into the cells, leading to not only dehydration but also the swelling of the cells.

Just remember: Improper intake of water can be harmful to your health.