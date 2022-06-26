Watch out for terrorists, gangs during elections

When Uwiano Platform for Peace—a conflict prevention strategy for strengthening coordination and leadership around political and electoral processes—launched its peaceful 2022 General Election strategy in February, it warned of the potential role of organised criminal groups or gangs and extremist groups like Al-Shabaab in precipitating violence during the polls.

The document noted that Kenyans were increasingly fatigued with electoral processes and related violence and would shun calls for chaos. That means those hell-bent on destabilising the electoral process through violence will have to rely on other actors and not the usual vulnerable youth.

True to this warning, researchers at the London-based Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) have found out that Al-Shabaab and Islamic State (IS) supporters in the open web, particularly Facebook, have been calling for violence in Kenya as the election approach. The report “Under-moderated, unhinged and ubiquitous Al-Shabaab and Islamic State networks on Facebook”, released last week, blamed Meta, the company that owns Facebook, for doing little to take down this hateful content.

Calls to violence

Over two years, the researchers analysed 600 posts linked to Kiswahili accounts within the dataset of Al-Shabaab and IS Facebook supporters. They found that most of the posts, 168, were dedicated to calls to violence. Most of past Kenyan elections have been marred by widespread violence.

According to the research, 8.5 per cent, or 51, of all the posts mentioned Kenya and were primarily focused on praise for IS, Kenyan democracy being anti-Islam and the need for an Islamic caliphate as an alternative to the current government. They cited Kenya’s democracy as the source of alleged numerous injustices Muslim populations in the country and beyond face. These narratives ended with calls to boycott the election, and the takfir (excommunicating) of Muslims who have plans to participate.

Although these findings, particularly calls to boycott the elections, may be far-fetched, given the stakes involved (devolution) in places like north eastern Kenya, the report nevertheless points to a potential trigger to electoral violence that instruments such as Uwiano should be seized on.

Track down hateful content

It can work with tech firms such as Meta and social media platforms like Twitter, TikTok and Telegram, the government and civil society to continuously track down, moderate and remove such hateful content in the web and social media platforms.

Working with law enforcement agencies and civil society, Uwiano can also prevent organised criminal groups or gangs from being mobilised by politicians and other actors to cause violence before, during and after the elections. A National Crime Research Centre (NCRC) report says such outfits have increased by almost 1,000 per cent since 2017.

It is prudent that all efforts be expended towards taming gangs and extremist groups from fomenting violence in the run-up to the August 9 elections.



