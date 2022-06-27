Waste Bill is a milestone

As the 12th Parliament winds up, one of its highlights is the passage of the Sustainable Waste Management Bill 2021 by the Senate a fortnight ago. This is a clear indication Kenyans are moving in the right direction environmentally.

Quite interesting is the clause that seeks to compel homes and businesses to separate waste into organic, inorganic and special waste streams. That is cheaper and more efficient, as demonstrated in countries like Japan and Germany.

Value addition, reuse or even recycling of waste separated at source makes it convenient to collect organic waste, which comprises 65 per cent of all waste in Kenya, and treat it aerobically or anaerobically, for instance. Plastics can then be sorted by colour for easier recycling or resale while metals are easily channelled to smelting firms.

If well done, we’d have very little waste in our exhausted landfills as non-compliance will attract a Sh20,000 fine or up to six months’ imprisonment.

Waste management is a devolved function. Counties should, therefore, license, regulate and monitor solid waste management within their jurisdiction.

The Bill, which awaits the President’s assent, will see Kenya’s waste management model transform into a circular economy concept. Five per cent of waste will be treated through incineration, 30 percent recycled in different ways and 60 per cent composted into organic fertiliser. It’s only a small portion that will find its way to dumpsites.

This is good news for counties, which are struggling with strained resources to set up waste treatment plants, engage experts and buy special equipment dedicated to waste management.

The Bill also advocates extended producer responsibility; waste producers or generators must appropriately handle their waste so as to minimise their negative impacts on the environment.