Ward reps must ensure fiscal probity

When Kenyans promulgated the August 2010 Constitution, which ushered in the devolved system of governance, the aim was to address slanted resource allocation that existed previously.

The Constitution seeks to transform the way we govern and manage our society. As such, a central tenet of the Constitution is the implementation of the system of devolved government. In implementing this system, the Constitution in Articles 174 and 175 envisions the power of self-governance by the people and their enhanced participation in decision-making.

Devolution allowed county residents to decide their leaders through universal suffrage, and establish county government, which comprises of executive and legislative arm that will together resolve their priorities while providing appropriate checks and balances to ensure effective service delivery and equitable development across the nation.

Service delivery

In addition, the Constitution requires proximate and easily accessible service delivery for the benefit of the people of Kenya. In this regard, the Constitution envisions that the accomplishment of the system of devolved government will focus on enfranchisement, equity, and prudent use of public resources and enhanced efficient service delivery.

The role of county assemblies is clearly stipulated in the Constitution, County Government Act of 2012, and powers and privileges laws.

The drafters of the Constitution clearly knew the danger of having weak oversight contrivance. Under legislative authority of county assemblies, certain powers were conferred to the county assemblies.

Article 185 clause 2 states: “A county assembly may make any laws that are necessary for, or incidental to, the effective performance of the functions and exercise of the powers of the county government under the Fourth Schedule.”

Article 185, sub-article 3, further states “a county assembly, while respecting the principle of the separation of powers, may exercise oversight over the county executive committee and any other county executive organs.”

Enormous powers

This is a clear indication that assemblies have been given enormous powers to oversight the executive. The same can’t be in the 10 years of devolution.

Many of the assemblies have been accused of seeking self-interest rather than pursuing the greater good. Since the advent of devolution, county assembly members collude with the executive to even negotiate budget allocations thus compromising the integrity of equitable resource-sharing.

Governors allocate monies to members of county assemblies through proxies and hence they have leverage to decide who gets local service orders (LSOs) and contracts.

County assemblies must stand for the rights of their electorate, enhancing the spirit of the devolution and spearhead civic education apart from representing, legislating and oversight. It takes more than being a member of the county assembly to change how business is run in counties. Be bold and grab the bull by the horn.