War: Shield economy early

Since the Russia-Ukraine war began three weeks ago, world economies have started feeling the heat. However, it is imperative to note that absolute effects of an economic impact are not felt immediately after a particular trigger, like the Russia-Ukraine war, save for a few cases.

In Kenya, the prices of wheat, cooking oil, cooking gas and maize flour have increased significantly with market players predicting further price shifts. It is critical for the government to take precautionary measures — whether in form of fiscal or monetary or policies. It would be complete irresponsibility for officials to bury our heads in the sand as a country and wait for the supply and demand forces to control our basic commodities market.

We may not have control over prices of internationally sourced goods but we can do something about what we can. Jim Rohn said: "Two things must not worry you; what you know and what you don't know, because you can do something about what you know and leave out what you know not."

Increase of prices

It is time to review taxes on oil and gas, wheat, cooking oil and other basic goods and subsidise imported fertiliser more. These are the goods likely to be affected by extreme price expansion. While we badly need taxes to run the government, implement new projects and meet other government obligations, it is also unequivocal that if we do nothing in the midst of this crisis, our economy may take a beating that it could take time to recover from.

As the economy fights to recover from the effects of Covid-19, the Russia-Ukraine war has further added pressure to it. It is also an election year, when the economic growth rate shrinks! Kenyans are already feeling the heat of a huge increase of prices of some basic commodities and that would be detrimental to the consumer price index and employment.

If we continue behaving normally in those abnormal times, we must be ready for our economy to behave abnormally.