War on chronic diseases hugely needs boosting

Millicent (not her real name) is a 20-year-old orphan living with her sister in a remote area. She is a known diabetic on follow-up for the past five years.

Her sister is 22 and has diabetes too. They live alone in their rural home. Their parents died within six months of each other three years ago from diabetes-related complications. The siblings’ lives turned upside-down.

The closest healthcare facility providing chronic disease management services and follow-up is 15 kilometres away from their home. Besides the lack of social support, Millicent does not have enough money for her medication and support services. Neither does she have health insurance. This has led to frequent admission to hospital, straining her poor state of health more.

Chronic diseases are on the increase in the country, creating a huge economic burden. Dealing with them in our communities requires concerted efforts from all healthcare stakeholders with the government playing a leading role to guarantee good health for all.

Healthcare financing

The government should put more effort into healthcare financing and service access. Whereas healthcare is a devolved function, the national government, as a custodian of the citizens, must develop policies and programmes that not only address prevention and management of chronic diseases but also ensure that they meet the needs and desires of the communities.

By having a fully financed healthcare insurance plan, more people will access a variety of services with ease. Access to healthcare services should be strengthened by empowering primary care providers through building of necessary infrastructure, making adequate supplies and medications and ensuring the facilities are adequately staffed. Programmes at the community level should ensure access to information about diseases and encourage healthy lifestyles.