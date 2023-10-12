War dilemma for Israel

The history of Israel has been of conflict. It includes the 1948 Arab-Israeli War that followed Israel’s birth; the 1956 Israeli-British-French attempt to seize the Suez Canal and topple Egypt’s Arab nationalist leader; the 1967 Six-Day War; the 1973 Yom Kippur War; and the 1982 Israel’i nvasion of Lebanon. There are also the two Palestinian intifadas and numerous smaller conflicts.

Add to that Hamas’s invasion of Israel last weekend, when thousands of short-range rockets were launched from Hamas-controlled Gaza against towns and cities in western Israel. Hundreds, if not thousands, of Hamas fighters broke through, flew over or sailed around defensive barriers into Israel.

The human toll is enormous and growing with over 900 Israelis dead and several thousand others injured. Some 200 Israelis attending a concert were killed in cold blood and almost as many abducted.

It was terror—the intentional harming of innocents by a non-state actor—on a large scale. It was also a colossal Israeli intelligence failure. The most likely explanation for that is less of a lack of warning than a lack of attention. And, as in 1973, complacency and an under-estimation of the adversary.

It was a defensive failure as well. Deterrence broke down. Expensive physical barriers were overrun. Israeli military readiness and troop levels were woefully inadequate, possibly with attention shifted to protecting settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Why Hamas attacked remains a subject of debate. The most likely explanation is that the organisation wanted to demonstrate that it alone—not the Palestinian Authority, which rules the West Bank, or Arab governments—is able and willing to protect and promote Palestinian interests.

The assault was possibly timed to coincide with the last successful surprise attack against Israel, by Egypt and Syria 50 years ago almost to the day. But planning and training for it took months, suggesting a strategic purpose not tied to a specific event.

Disrupt the momentum

The timing may have been motivated by a desire to disrupt the momentum in talks to normalise diplomatic ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia strongly opposed by Iran, the principal backer of Hamas. Hamas may also have sought to take advantage of Israeli political divisions. Or all of the above.

The attackers took hostages back to Gaza—to limit Israel’s freedom of action lest those individuals be placed at even greater risk and to exchange them for Hamas operatives held in Israeli jails.

Israel faces an acute dilemma. It wants to deal a decisive blow to Hamas to weaken it militarily and to discourage future attacks and Iran’s support; and to accomplish this without bringing Hezbollah, whose 150,000 rockets in Lebanon could reach much of Israel, directly into the conflict. It also does not want the war to go to the West Bank. Restoring deterrence without widening the war will be difficult.

Besides, Israel’s military options are limited. The hostages are one reason. In addition, occupying—or, more precisely, re-occupying—Gaza would be a nightmare. There are few, if any, military undertakings more difficult than urban warfare, and the strip is one of the most densely populated urban environments. Many soldiers would be killed or captured.

Massive attacks from the air, designed to avoid the need for a ground invasion, would inevitably kill or injure a significant number of innocent inhabitants of Gaza, decreasing international sympathy and support for Israel. Efforts to shut off Gaza’s supplies of food, water, fuel and electricity also would be counterproductive. Regional and international pressure for a cease-fire would surely mount.

There is also the question of the operation’s strategic objective. Hamas cannot be eliminated; it represents an ideology as much as an organisation. Efforts to destroy it risk building support for it. What comes to mind is the famous question posed by then-US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, who wondered whether US drone strikes on suspected terrorists, which at times killed innocents, were effective. His question “Are we creating more terrorists than we’re killing?” remains worth asking.

While there must be a military component to Israel’s response to its security challenge—including reconstituting the country’s ability to defend itself from attacks and targeted strikes on terrorists in Gaza—there is no solely military answer. A diplomatic element will need to be introduced into the equation—and that includes a credible Israeli plan for bringing about a viable Palestinian state.

The Americans say you can’t beat something with nothing. Rewarding those Palestinians willing to reject violence and reach an accommodation with Israel is still the best way to marginalise Hamas.



