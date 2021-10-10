Wanted on next year’s ballot: More of leaders, less of career politicians

Kenya is in the grip of campaigns for the 2022 General Election with politicians crisscrossing the width and breadth of the country wooing voters.

As the heat and din of political campaigns rise a notch higher every day, Kenyans must never forget that the approaching polls present another golden opportunity to elect the men and women to steer the country for the next five years. It is a chance we must seize wisely and knead something concrete out of.

As we prepare to cast that ballot, voters should pause and reflect deeply on the potential of this democratic exercise to shape the economic, social and political trajectory of our country. The health of our economy and the pace of our general prosperity will fall or rise on the leaders we choose.

Leaders will determine if the economy will thrive or jobs created and whether the endemic poverty will be alleviated. Our electoral decision will determine if we shall finally slay the stubborn dragon of corruption sucking the life out of the economy. Our vote will decide if our children will get quality education and our health facilities be well equipped, among the social welfare services.

When voters learn to link their vote with key development indicators and improved livelihoods, then they will not be swayed by empty rhetoric propagated by politicians whose motivation is not in delivering the public good but selfish sectarian interests.

Gains of good leadership

As a democracy, we have undoubtedly made remarkable progress. With literacy levels looking impressive, voters are more informed than before and aware of the gains of good leadership.

It is time to turn this knowledge to the nation’s benefit. It’s time to make the vote count. Right from the MCA to the President, let’s put the right people in various positions for our fortunes to hugely improve.

We can take lessons from our past experiences. There have been instances when good leaders were elected and went ahead to demonstrate their capabilities in tapping the economic potential of this country and changing the lives of the people for the better.

For instance, former President Mwai Kibaki demonstrated the possibilities of good leadership, particularly in the realm of economic growth. During his 10-year tenure, the economy did well and showed flashes of great potential. Then, the burden of public debt was lower than the astronomical levels it has reached.

There are salient lessons from ‘Kibakinomics’ that can form the foundation upon which a robust economy can stand. Therein also lie great lessons on prudent management of public resources.

Transform this country

Clearly, what is preventing this country from attaining its potential is the kind of leaders we elect. The tragedy is that our election seems to produce more career politicians than leaders with a vision and agenda and are on a mission to transform lives.

Some of the people offering themselves for elections have been perpetual fixtures in the political scene for decades. Yet one may be forgiven for noting that Kenya has made progress not because but in spite of them!

If we truly desire to transform this country, we must entertain a seismic change in the way we choose we who will lead us. Career politicians who cannot pinpoint anything significant they have done for Kenya for the decades they have been in politics have no business asking us for our votes again.

We have also witnessed the futility of electing leaders on a tribal basis. Leaders who play the ethnic card in their bid for election would, in all likelihood, be lacking in ideas and leadership substance. We must shift our politics from the miasma of narrow ethnic nationalism to the high lane of ideology.

The next presidential dispensation in Kenya should be an alloy of political awareness and leadership acumen if we want to rise from the prevailing inertia. And it is up to Kenyans to make this happen.