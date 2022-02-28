Wanted: Action on plastics

Plastic waste

Africa’s total mismanaged plastic waste may more than double from 4.4 million tonnes in 2010 to 10.5 million metric tons in 2025.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Patricia M. Kombo

Officer in charge of social media

Centre for Environmental Justice and Development

The fifth United Nation Environment Assembly (Unea) in Nairobi from yesterday till tomorrow will create a momentum for governments to build on and catalyse an impact on multilateral efforts to protect and restore nature.

