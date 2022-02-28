Wanted: Action on plastics

The fifth United Nation Environment Assembly (Unea) in Nairobi from yesterday till tomorrow will create a momentum for governments to build on and catalyse an impact on multilateral efforts to protect and restore nature.

A key area of deliberations and negotiations will be on an international treaty to address the plastic crisis and marine litter, a big menace in Africa on land and in communities far from the coastlines.

Some 11 million tonnes of plastic are dumped into the ocean every year and this figure is projected to double by 2030 and nearly triple by 2040. According research, Africa’s total mismanaged plastic waste may more than double from 4.4 million tonnes in 2010 to 10.5 million metric tons in 2025.

The continent holds 19 of the world’s 50 biggest dumpsites and more will be opened should Unea member states fail to find an urgent solution to the menace.

The solution is not simply waste management; it’s about the responsibility of the chemical and plastic industries for their plastic products. Africa is not a major plastic or chemical producer, yet toxic chemicals in plastic cross our borders under the guise of new products and used plastic for recycling.

Lack of transparency on what chemicals are added to plastics during production, and there are no international rules that force plastic producers to label nor disclose what is in their product.

Unea should redesign products to allow for a toxins-free circular economy, including phasing out toxic chemical additives and prohibiting the use of alternatives that are known or suspected to be toxic.

Sadly, the major plastic- and chemical-producing and -exporting nations want to make the treaty only about plastic waste management, denying the reality of how plastics poison our countries.

The treaty must address hazardous chemicals in plastics as well as design that will hold polluters legally and financially accountable. It must provide remedies to affected communities and mitigate the toxic impact of plastics and their toxic additives.



