Walk the talk on sustainable agriculture

The Kenya Economic Survey 2022 released by the Kenyan National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) last week contained some disturbing statistics.

According to the report, agriculture contracted by 0.2 per cent in 2021, in comparison to 5.2 per cent growth in 2020. On the other hand, sectors such as construction, transport, manufacturing, trade, hospitality, banking and insurance registered outstanding growth.

While the KNBS has attributed the dismal performance of agriculture to poor rainfalls, high cost of inputs and pest attacks, the unpalatable truth is that over the years the sector has been beset by other problems. In the recent past, the media has been awash with stories of people dying of starvation, especially in arid and semi-arid lands (Asals).

Agriculture in Kenya has become notoriously vulnerable to a wide spectrum of problems such as exponential population growth, unfettered urbanisation, and subdivision of agricultural land, soil infertility, climate change, post-harvest losses and outdated technology.

The lack of good infrastructure in rural areas, coupled with violent conflicts, ill-conceived policies and lack of capital have also greatly hampered agricultural production.

Little wonder then that wheat production, for example, decreased from 405,000 tonnes in 2020 to 245,300 tonnes in 2021. Data also shows that Kenya’s maize production has dipped. Regrettably, agricultural productivity continues to post dismal performance due to the high cost of production.

Food security

Lest we forget, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2 aims to end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture by 2030. More significantly still, in the 2003 Maputo Declaration on Agriculture and Food Security in Africa, African heads of state and government committed themselves to the allocation of at least 10 per cent of national budgetary resources to agriculture and rural development within five years.

However, if the 2022/23 fiscal year budget is anything to go by, less than 10 per cent was allocated to agriculture in Kenya.

In order to mitigate depressingly poor agricultural performance in Kenya, the government requires a vibrant, commercial and modern agricultural sector that sustainably supports economic development. Harnessing technology like solar-powered boreholes in Asals and climate-smart agriculture is a sine qua non for food security and economic transformation in Kenya and Africa in general.

Farmers need to embrace high-yielding crops and modern cross-breeds in an effort to improve production and ameliorate economic inequality, unemployment, and end the vicious cycle of poverty.

Sustainable agriculture means sustainable economic growth. The time to walk the talk is now.