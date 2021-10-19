Waiver on Covid-19 vaccine patent will save many lives

Public health concerns in the Global South, especially Covid-19, are a global priority: Nobody is safe until everybody is vaccinated. But intellectual property rights crusaders are pulling in the opposite direction; they say patent-free vaccines stifle innovation and extinguish profit to an exclusive rights holder — the main reason behind the law. They argue that patent waiver is not the problem; contractual and infrastructural issues are.

But many ailing Covid-19 patients cannot access vaccines due to their financial status. These are competing rights; however, the obligation to save lives and preserve public health remains supreme.

The fact that the profit motive is the overriding force shaping medical research has been devastating, particularly amid a global pandemic. It hampers the possibility of effective mass inoculation campaigns. The topsy-turvy logic of market-driven medical research is: However good or life-saving your product is, unless you intend to make money, it will be very hard to get off the ground.

The situation is particularly paradoxical, absurd even, as ‘private’ pharmaceutical research is mainly public-funded. For instance, Moderna allegedly received $2.5 billion (Sh250 billion) in government assistance and still sells its drugs to buyers at exorbitant prices. Pfizer boasts of not having taken taxpayers’ money but its vaccine is based on applications of public research developed by the German firm BioNTech, which has been additionally supported by the government to the tune of $450 million.

Tip of the iceberg

These numbers are the tip of the iceberg when you consider the capital that countries pour annually into universities, scientific institutions, education and basic research. This is how the body of knowledge and know-how that underlies innovation is built. This bottleneck in vaccine production has an adverse effect on everyone.

In contrast, a waiver of Covid-19 vaccine patents is the wrong legal and policy tool as it does not address the lack of knowledge sharing or shortage of raw materials and manufacturing capacity. Furthermore, waivers are politically fraught — like the use of compulsory licences in the context of HIV/Aids.

It can be appealing to see the waiver as an attractive short-term solution. Yet, even the short-term needs are too intense and the challenges too complex for waivers to fully address the infrastructural and knowledge gaps, as well as the problem of inequitable distribution of existing vaccines.

After over one year of this pandemic, and 2.5 million deaths, we still see certain governments denying that removing monopolies on Covid-19 medical tools can only do much; the human race is clutching at straws. With patent waivers, countries could produce Covid-19 vaccines and drugs on a larger scale and lower prices, easing accessibility. That isn’t breaking patent protection: WTO rules allow low-income countries to force drug makers to license their patents during emergencies through negotiation.

Simply asking ‘Big Pharma’ to voluntarily do the right thing will not get us anywhere.