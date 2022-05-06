Voters should bank on candidates’ qualities, not parties and coalitions

Political parties have played a key role in harnessing support for their candidates to win elective posts in Kenya’s history. This is because of the sense of belonging they proffered to the members, which really matters in politics of inclusivity.

For if a community is excluded from the party bargaining for a fair share of the national cake, it is largely true that the people are deemed to be equally excluded from development. This is especially so given the nature of our democracy.

Political parties, however, made much more sense when their members represented the people’s issues and not their own interests.

Things have significantly changed in the past decade, and political parties or coalitions are now largely viewed not as wielding people-centric ideals, but as properties of self-serving individuals.

Distrust and betrayal

The recent party primaries attest to this fact. Issuance of direct tickets to ‘friendly’ aspirants and those with ‘deep pockets’ was widespread, as were allegations of rigging. In the end, the party primaries led to more entrenched distrust and betrayal.

It is, therefore, not difficult to see why the typical Kenyan voter is not keen to repeat the mistake of 2017, where voting was largely characterised by ‘political party suits’ for all positions. Kenyans now understand the long-held truth that politics affects all facets of our lives. That economic success, social cohesion and cultural growth are integrated into the political choices we make at the ballot.

It is, therefore, expected that this year’s general election will be a walk-the-talk moment for Kenyans.

As the adage goes, good life follows good governance. We must stand up and evaluate individual leaders, as they are the only category we can hold accountable for failure to deliver.