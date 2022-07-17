Voter apathy is a protest

The voter register clean-up by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and its subsequent audit by KPMG produced 22.1 million voters, up 12.5 per cent from 19.6 million in 2017.

But despite a burgeoning youth population, only eight million young people are registered voters. That and low voter registration turnout in February have sent mixed signals.

Pundits cite several reasons for the obvious apathy among the youth to the election. One, the soaring unemployment rates make most of them feel abandoned by politicians and political processes.

Kenya is among the first African countries to have an officially recognised youth council, whose core function is to advise the government in all matters that concern young people. It also leads the region with proactive youth policies—including the Kenya Youth Development Policy 2019. In theory, the country is making efforts to address the youth’s misfortunes. However, most young people feel left out.

Political parties and presidential candidates have been outdoing one another in pompously unveiling ‘youth manifestos’. In 2013, Jubilee Party promised to create 1.3 million jobs yearly for the youth but, 10 years later, that remains the biggest joke. Besides youth-unfriendly tax regimes, youth enterprise funds and job creation programmes have failed.

Youths have remained largely bystanders in the political processes. For instance, leading political parties have confined their voices to the peripheries in decision-making. It remains to be seen whether IEBC, which has rejected party nomination lists for failure to meet the interests of special groups such as youth and persons with disabilities, will help.

Deliberate efforts should be put in place by all stakeholders—media, political parties, elected leaders and IEBC—to reassure the disenfranchised youth that it is on the ballot where they can silence the voices of false promises. Otherwise, their apathy to voting is a protest against the inaction, ineptness and pathological lying by the political class.