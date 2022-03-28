Vote with your stomach

The National Treasury withdrawal of Sh5.7 billion from the Supplementary Budget meant to cushion farmers against high input prices can be termed as the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

Even the National Assembly’s Committee on Agriculture lamented that the ministry’s move to divert the agriculture subsidies to security will put food security at peril.

The cost of farm inputs like fertiliser and seeds have exponentially increased in recent past, exacerbating food insecurity among more than 3.8 million Kenyans. Whereas the ongoing prolonged drought is blamed for the acute food shortage, poor funding and ill-preparedness cannot be ruled out.

Little wonder then that the prices of common commodities like maize flour, cooking oil and fat, milk, bread and cooking gas continue to skyrocket daily.

UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) defines food security as when all people, at all times, have physical, social and economic access of sufficient safe and nutritious food that meets their dietary needs and preferences in active healthy life.

Food security

Despite the Jubilee administration having food security in the ‘Big Four Agenda’, millions of Kenyans are chronically and perennially food-insecure. During the electioneering period, it is not uncommon for the mainstream political parties to create phantom and preposterous manifestos full of political theatrics to deceive gullible and naïve voters.

In fact, some ill-conceived plans and manifestos are not worth the paper they are written on. Others manufacture frivolously designed political policies that are parochial, quixotic and palliative.

In the August 9 elections, vote only for the politicians who prioritise food security in their manifesto. Vote for a candidate who values agritech, innovation and environmental conservation to boost the food basket. The next leadership should do things like sinking boreholes in arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs) and also enhance irrigation farming.