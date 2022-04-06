Vote for good tax plans

Whatever one’s political stand is in the August 9 general election, the issues should boil down to what prospective presidential candidates will present as a viable economic way forward.

At the heart of this are debates on what kind of tax policies should be put in place so that the country can become more productive and provide jobs that will uplift the society out of the current morass. Other than repaying the country’s international obligations, such as debts, taxes finance the delivery of public services and welfare programmes for the vulnerable, besides financing this year’s elections.

Three main questions, therefore, arise about Kenyan tax policy. First, how will one raise revenues and, by extension, broaden the tax base to have enough funds for the efficient running of government, not to mention repayment of debt obligations?

Secondly, how will tax policies become fairer? The societal seams are likely to burst in public anger if the majority poor and so-called middle classes continue to bear the brunt of taxes, unlike the rich.

Lastly, how will tax policy be made more sensible? In balancing out the need to raise revenue and lowering the burden imposed on the citizens, how can revenues be extracted without imposing crippling punishment on the same businesses that should create jobs in this restrictive context?

Ask for details

Kenyans must ask the politician promising a Sh6,000 stipend for details of where the money will come from, how will it be distributed, spent and administered efficiently or effectively.

The same applies to the populist economic modelling promising numerous grants for small-scale businesses. Won’t corruption derail the otherwise good intentions?

Holding politicians to account is paramount; taxes directly affect individuals differently and in many ways. Higher taxes reduce disposable income. Nobody wants less money in their pocket.



