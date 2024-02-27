Void in health leadership

Kenya’s health challenges are caused by poor leadership. The progressive 2010 Constitution heralded an era of open and inclusive governance, providing for an attainable standard of healthcare through legal frameworks, including the Health Act, the Kenya Vision 2030 and international instruments such as ICPD and the Maputo Protocol. But their implementation remains a big challenge.

Devolution was meant to bridge the gap between the rich and poor regions. But after 13 years of devolved governance, only 15 per cent of the population have insurance cover. The arid and semi-arid regions continue to report poor health outcomes.

The “KDHS 2022” report gives the proportion of women who received a postnatal check in the two days after a live birth as lowest in Wajir at 37 per cent. Marsabit had 41 per cent, Meru 41, Garissa 45 and Mandera 46 per cent. Garissa had the lowest percentage of children aged 12-23 months who are fully vaccinated for basic antigens, at 23 per cent.

Article 173 of the Constitution provides for the code of conduct by leaders, yet there are gaps in its implementation not only by citizens but the leaders due to corruption, lack of transparency and rejection of court orders.

Around four months ago, Tigania MP Mpuru Aburu was caught on video inciting and perpetuating gender violence towards Meru Governor Kawera Mwangaza at a public rally. While Kenya has a return-to-school policy, last month, Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka, a former Speaker of the Senate no less, advocate a ban on pregnant teenage mothers from resuming school.

Kenya can’t achieve Vision 2030 with progressive legislation alone. Good leadership is everything.