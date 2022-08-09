Vital lessons for our media from the 2020 US elections

It’s close to two years since the world’s leading democracy, the United States, witnessed one of the most controversial presidential elections in its over 240-year history.

The 2020 presidential election was not short of drama, as expected. President Donald Trump is not a man new to controversy and definitely didn’t disappoint on that front.

Months before the elections, the former TV show host made claims widely seen as aimed at discrediting them.

Using his favourite media—Twitter and Fox News—he made unsubstantiated claims against the conduct of the polls accusing the ‘do-nothing Democrats’ and the ‘Big Money’ tech of conniving to fraudulently deny him a second term in the Oval Office.

He also cast aspersions on mail-in balloting, which had been necessitated by the Covid-19 crisis.

That set the stage for discrediting the outcome—which came to pass right on Election Day.

As the election results began trickling in with the media calling states, Trump prematurely claimed victory. He castigated the states for continuing to count mail-in ballots, which he dismissed as illegal.

But as the political theatrics played out, it is the conduct of the US media then that caught my eye.

Telling the truth

Interestingly, most of the US media did what was expected of them: Telling the truth. Noteworthy, even Trump’s and Republicans’ most trusted media ally Fox News was forced to accept the truth about his failure to secure re-election.

This is particularly important, bearing in mind the media outlet’s notorious reputation for amplifying Trump’s rhetoric, sometimes with a blatant disregard for facts.

While US media has an accepted tradition of endorsing political candidates and aligning with political sides—which at times blurs the line between professionalism and democratic rights—one of the most important practices that most have consistently maintained is factually informing the public.

Fox News was for a long time, the odd one out.

US social media giants Twitter and Facebook also could no longer entertain Trump’s non-factual posts alleging electoral malpractices.

Twitter was the first to out him for his blatant spreading of falsehoods, regularly flagging some of his tweets.

After a long period of restraint, Facebook also gave in to pressure, flagging Trump’s posts that it deemed misleading. The two would soon after suspend Trump’s accounts with Twitter permanently banning him.

Amid Kenya’s 2022 General Election, fake news, misinformation and disinformation are usually at an all-time high, mostly fuelled by digital media platforms.

Morals, facts and truths are thrown out of the window and replaced by made-up ‘facts’ and lies.

Compared to the US, Kenya is a relatively young democracy and its media does not traditionally endorse candidates and/or political parties.

While some media houses have come under public scrutiny for allegedly taking sides, none has announced their political affiliation.

Many agree that is the way to go amid our largely volatile tribal-based politics.

The role of the media remains critical, especially in the passing to the public of critical information relating to the polls.

The media must pick up the vital lessons from the 2020 US elections and make facts and the truth the cornerstone of their reportage.