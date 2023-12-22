Visa-free travel will unlock tourism

Imagining a visa-free Kenya has stimulated a healthy debate since President William Ruto declared, on Jamhuri Day, that all citizens of the world will be free to enter Kenya from January 1, 2024. The President reaffirmed the remarks he made earlier during the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) forum held in Nairobi on May 29, 2023, and at the UN Habitat Assembly on June 5, 2023.

The President’s bold and visionary move underlines a well thought out process that could become a game-changer for Kenya.

It is expected to have a considerable impact on tourism and foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to Kenya.

Will a visa-free regime contribute to Kenya’s transformation?

Certainly, it will support the government’s Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda by stimulating growth, creating job opportunities and increasing revenue for the government.

The Tourism Research Institute projects that free entry could triple business and leisure tourists in just five years, from 1.5 million in 2022 to over 4.2 million in 2027.

Incomes

This rapid growth of the tourism sector would increase incomes and employment in the sectors that have strong forward and backward linkages with tourism, including hospitality, agriculture, transport and medical services.

Evidence from global research demonstrates the gains that Kenya is likely to reap by opening up its borders. In its latest assessment, the African Development Bank argues that freedom of movement across Africa can greatly enhance economic growth.

The 2022 Africa Visa Openness Index, which analyses which countries are open to visitors from other African countries, urges African countries to dismantle or relax visa requirements to facilitate people, trade and investment exchange.

The report urges African governments to free movement of people to create a more favorable business environment, attract investment and stimulate intra- and inter-regional trade. This will expedite the realisation and benefits of the AfCFTA that connects 1.3 billion people in 55 countries.

We can learn lessons from Seychelles, our neighbour in the Indian Ocean, whose visa-free tourism is the bedrock of its economic growth and the livelihoods of its people.

Restrictions

A report by AfDB in 2013 compared Seychelles, which grew its tourism by seven percent annually for the prior five years, with Mauritius which was unable to grow its tourism due to visa restrictions. This prompted Mauritius to relax its visa regime the same year to support its tourism sector.

The European Union, the largest tourism market, also presents evidence of how dismantling travel restrictions expands opportunities for investment and growth. From 400 million tourists in 2,000, visits to the EU increased to over 700 million by 2019 and even after a drop during Covid-19 era, the numbers have started rising again.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, a grouping of the most developed nations, also underlines the impact of freedom of travel on development. Its 2020 report, Safe and Seamless Travel and Improved Traveler Experience, highlights how free travel can support tourism to deliver its potential as a major force for sustainable development.

Openness index

By allowing free entry of all visitors, Kenya will improve its rank on the visa openness index from 31 to 4 — just below Benin, Seychelles and The Gambia, the three Africa countries where you can travel to entirely visa-free.

The most important thing now for Kenya is to manage the visa free regime effectively and efficiently, to ensure that it encourages genuine visitors and prevents potential risks from global criminal networks.

Already, the government has put in place robust measures to avert such risks. They include a requirement for all visitors to apply on an electronic travel authorisation platform that allows the immigration and border security agents to screen each visitor before clearing them for travel to Kenya.

We should all be optimistic that Kenya has embarked on a transformative journey that will strengthen diplomatic ties and position our country as a regional hub for trade, logistics and investment. It underlines the government’s commitment to enabling visitors from all over the world to freely come home to the cradle of humankind.



