Virtual spaces promoting drug, substance use

The virtual space has opened a whole new dimension — communication, education and dissemination of information have become borderless, offering enormous opportunities.

But this same space has turned into a hotbed for promoting and glorifying vices among young people. Through social media, musicians, actors and other influencers have projected lifestyles that glamourise drug use with little or no safeguards for the sake of vulnerable youth.

In Kenya, a lack of proper regulation has allowed the promotion of drug and substance use to flourish, exposing the youth to dangerous trends and messages. Some of the artists are increasingly making references to drugs, especially marijuana and alcohol, in their songs.

The growing trend of live-streaming has also brought a new dynamic to this issue. Young people get to witness their celebrities partying, drinking and using drugs in real time. The immediacy and authenticity of live content makes it more influential, since it can create the impression that substance use is a normal part of life for successful people.

More lately, social media platforms have provided a platform for unprecedented reach by artistes and influencers who can impact the thinking of millions of young people around the world. These personalities, in most cases, publicly advertise this lifestyle of drugs and alcohol and at times even boast about it as a badge of success, wealth, or creativity.

Unregulated online space

The World Health Organization estimates that three million deaths globally result from harmful alcohol use every year and that drug addiction is on the rise, particularly among young people. Yet the online space remains unregulated, with algorithms prioritising engagement over responsibility.

Many young fans look to their favourite celebrities as role models. One influential word from an artiste about the use of drugs makes it too easy for teenagers to perceive it as harmless fun. The glittering image of partying and using substances overshadows any dark images of addiction, mental health problems, and legal repercussions.

This then insinuates that one of the major reasons for the uncontrolled promotion of drug and substance use online in Kenya is a lack of proper safeguards against such culture. Social media in Kenya does not have strong policies or content moderation policies specific to the glorification of substance use. Thus, harmful content is spread without restriction to populations that may not have access to counter-message engagement.

Further, the regulatory framework of the internet in Kenya is failing to keep up with the rapid growth in use of social media. Many of alcohol brands have embraced social media marketing, while others sponsor events, concerts, and online campaigns targeted heavily at the youth.

With leading personalities promoting substance use, Kenyan youth are left exposed due to a lack of proper safeguards.