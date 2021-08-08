Vietnam rose from a victim state to shining model; Kenya can do it too

Vietnamese team

A Vietnamese team, among 70 participants of 18 teams in the SECCON 2015 cybersecurity competition final from Japan, Romania, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the US and Vietnam in Tokyo on January 31, 2016, showcase their hacking skills.



Photo credit: File | AFP

By  John Kakonge

Dr Kakonge is a former Ambassador of Kenya to the UN Office and WTO in Geneva

 Countries across the developing world are struggling to meet their commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.