Varsity rules mock the law

Bank notes

University of Nairobi students protest on September 20, 2021 against the administration’s decision to increase administrative and accommodation fees.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Boniface Mutuku

Student

University of Kabianga

Universities in Kenya are established under institutional Acts of Parliament as stipulated by the Universities Act 2012 with Parliament’s approval. That means their formation is premised on the Constitution and they also ought to conduct their mandate in accordance with it.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.