Varsity killing humanities in cost-cut guise

Last year, the University of Nairobi announced changes aimed at cutting operation costs and enhancing efficiency.

While these reforms were touted by the vice-chancellor as the magic bullet to the financial troubles in universities, it targeted humanities departments and courses.

A diploma course in philosophy, among many other arts courses, were scrapped but those in technical and medical fields, for instance, Diploma in Business and Renal Nursing, retained.

The VC, Prof Stephen Kiama, has previously argued that universities must offer courses by considering the needs of the job market.

What he, however, forgets is that the employers he wants to feed with technicians require, over and above technical skills, employees to have mastered critical thinking skills to enable them to identify challenges and decipher how patterns in human behaviour can help in resolving these challenges at the workplace.

Enslaved many minds

Unfortunately, this position that denigrates arts is shared by a good number of prominent individuals in the society.

In 2014, a high-ranking politician commented that the government should prioritise sponsorship for students pursuing sciences before considering their counterparts in the humanities.

We have increasingly reduced liberal arts to last options at the university when we miss out on professional courses like engineering, medicine and law.

Yet during the classical period, liberal arts referred to studies designated for free men, as opposed to other narrow, technical skills that were suitable for slaves. That remains the case.

Some professional courses have enslaved many minds, including of those who dismiss humanities.

That is manifested in an entrenched mindset of vocationalism as the panacea to societal problems, knee-jerk reactions and narrow opinions.

British philosopher, mathematician, logician and critic Bertrand Russell took issue with the trend of narrowing the scope of specialisation.

In The Conquest of Happiness, he proposes that education be broad enough to enlarge the mind and heart of the student.

Russell railed against too much emphasis on acquisition of certain skills as the major conspicuous weaknesses of the education system.

To equip mind

In an essay, Philosophy for Laymen, while acknowledging that science has helped to equip mankind with the required skill to produce tools and weapons and to encourage Nature in the production of useful animals and plants, he said that on matters that need a wide survey of human life, the laboratory cannot be relied upon for a decisive guidance.

Science courses deserve a legitimate place in our universities, together with, but not out of proportion in financing to the arts.

Those studying sciences must have a chance to benefit, through interdisciplinarity, from humanities because preparing students for their professional and vocational careers without introducing them to liberal arts as a prerequisite gives them a narrow education that limits their ability to think about broad issues related to the quality of life and happiness. Such produces corporate drones and mindless robots.