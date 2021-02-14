Varsity alumni should aid their alma maters more





Many Kenyan universities are credited for producing top-notch alumni who do great things locally and internationally.

They have even become influential personalities and leaders globally, adding to the pride of Kenya’s academic valour, might and gallantry.

University alumni associations have been the engine of mentorship, support and role-modelling for their alma maters, playing a key role in shaping their image and traditions, more so the public perception. Alumni associations of universities such as Harvard, Oxford and Massachusetts (MIT) continue to be the Big Brand for them.

For their alumni, Kenyan universities are highly regarded in various fields — Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in agriculture, engineering and ICT; Kenyatta University (KU) in the arts, education and humanities; the University of Nairobi in law, medicine and entrepreneurship; and Egerton University in agriculture and social sciences.

But they are reeling in distress due to scarcity of resources, debt, disloyalty, nepotism and student unrest. Many are staring at having their property auctioned due to debts accumulated by their predecessors as their terms neared the end.

The government has not been so amiable to them either. Our university — both public and private — also identify with an ethnic community rather than being centres of global excellence, innovation and research. Most of them take a tribal angle in appointments.

Alumni responsibilities

University alumni associations have five basic responsibilities. They include promoting the image, tradition and pride of their alma mater; mobilisation of resources and membership to support and defend it in the international sphere, mentorship to the students and being role models to them; and promotion of research, innovation, entrepreneurship and national development.

The others are defending the alma mater and its management unconditionally against aggression, intimidation and blackmail, offering advice, opinion and participating in all activities of the university; and converge for convocation and take stock, network, collaborate and support colleagues who have not been fortunate to get opportunities.

At times, university managers and vice-chancellors are faced with situations that are political, propaganda or absolute misconceptions detrimental to the institutions. Being civil servants, they are unable to front their opinions as it could be misconstrued as offensive to the public service mannerisms, due process or coercion regardless of their effects.

Some universities have had to nurse serious reputational challenges like claims of their degrees being fake or graduates ‘half-baked’, or students battling with the university community for highly petty misconceptions and innuendos, citing insecurity.

In such circumstances, the alumni must be vocal, staunch and supportive to their old university.