Varsities key to green era

More than 2.8 million Kenyans are on the brink of starvation due to rainfall failure over two seasons, the 12 arid and semi-arid counties the most affected.

Dry water pans and livestock carcases litter the once-vibrant grazing fields. This is largely attributed to climate change effects ravaging the world.

While many mitigation measures continue to be put in place in the fight against climate change, learning institutions have not aggressively taken up their rightful position in this war.

Research shows if only 16 per cent of high school students in high- and middle-income countries received climate change education, we could see a nearly 19 gigatonne reduction of carbon dioxide by 2050.

Learning institutions should undertake educational and public awareness campaigns and teach the causes of a warming climate, impact of global warming and climate change adaptation. That would motivate learners to creatively come up with workable and sustainable mitigation measures.

Climate change

Inasmuch as the institutions prepare learners for a better future, the latter should be made aware of the danger ahead if they are not actively involved in the fight against climate change. This can be done through involving them to develop and implement action projects in their schools, homes and communities that address the ever-changing climate.

Unesco says climate literacy can be promoted through governments integrating it into all levels and aspects of learning. Education experts should develop relevant curricula and teaching methods. If possible, make it an independent and compulsory subject or one that runs throughout the curriculum.

The new CBC system has a new subject, Environmental Activities, which attempts to introduce the youngsters in Grades One to Three to various activities and how they affect their daily lives.

The impact on their behaviours and decision-making could reduce their overall lifetime carbon footprint. Then, we can achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.