Values are embedded in CBC for important reason

Education is aimed at both developing learners intellectually and developing values that shape and define our national culture. Values are general principles that guide our approach towards life in all its dimensions: A kind of signpost, or the North Star that gives direction to our behaviour.

Through the years, education has been seen as the most effective process to create values for a civil, just and democratic society. When children learn and adopt good values — such as respect, empathy, equality, solidarity and critical thinking — they live in harmony with themselves and the environment.

Our diversity requires that we develop a citizenship education that promotes tolerance across our political, cultural, ethnic and religious divides and supports the nurturing of a sound national culture.

The Basic Education Curriculum Framework (BECF), the blueprint for CBC, recognises the need for bringing up youth with the values, attitudes and competencies needed to function as responsible 21st Century citizens. While the primary responsibility for inculcating values rests with parents and the community, education plays an important role.

Like a language, science or mathematics, values can be taught and assimilated in the learners’ lives. So are knowledge, skills, attitudes and other capabilities. Great thinkers like Plato, Aristotle, Dewey, Confucius and Buddha advocated teaching the young people the virtues of life and the centrality of these virtues in the stability, health and growth of society.

Engaged virtuous citizens

Governments face the challenge and complexity of developing engaged virtuous citizens in the face of globalisation, industrialisation and liberalisation of information. Young people are exposed to influx of information that compromises our values and national culture. BECF, of necessity, embedded value-based education through the content in the curriculum and approaches used to teach that content.

The content is transformative both in intellectual relevance and value to the learners’ lives. Learners are taught to apply the knowledge they acquire to improve their immediate environment and solve societal problems. This kind of critical thinking cumulatively develops engaged citizens who aspire to improve their environment and the society.

The teaching methods envisaged in CBC will facilitate development of ideals and values like inclusiveness, empathy, equity, respect for the environment, care for health and good citizenry. When teachers use collaborative learning strategies in class, learners start to denounce discrimination and stigmatisation and embrace and accommodate diverse opinions while practising collaborative leadership.

The icing on the cake is that, when an education system is able to build character in children, they can draw on it throughout their lives and become actualised in their careers. They show high self-esteem, confidence, courage, resilience and integrity. They create a fair and just society that is progressive economically and is inclusive.