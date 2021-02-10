Vaccinating Africa: Will continent be left behind or surprise again?

At the beginning stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, before it even reached Africa, media worldwide began expressing doubts about our continent’s ability to cope with the consequences of the novel coronavirus.

Their predictions were ominous and concerning, with terrifying estimates around the expected death toll and economic impact.

But we have become accustomed to such headlines about Africa and the assumption that the worst will happen. But in the case of Covid-19, these prophecies did not come true.

Africa would surprise the world (and even ourselves) with impressive resilience to the virus. Although we can’t be sure of all the reasons for this success, the comprehensive and immediate responses from public and private health sectors deserve at least partial credit and our continent can be proud.

And now, the warnings are echoing back to us, but this time in the context of the vaccine rollout. While many of the wealthiest nations are well on their way to vaccinating their citizens, most African countries have not yet even received the vaccine. So, are the new alarmist headlines correct? Will Africa be left behind? Or will the continent defy expectations once again?

Economic consequences

There are several reasons to be concerned about the way forward, including the new variants of the virus, but we also have many opportunities that we can capitalise on.

The fact is, Africa is on the edge. One wrong step and the continent could face dire economic and social consequences. Poor governance and financial irresponsibility would severely disrupt the rollout and efficacy of vaccination programmes.

We saw examples of mismanagement and corruption in several countries in the initial response to the pandemic. We cannot allow that to happen in our next phase of the response.

We are more self-sufficient than we were prior to the pandemic. Investment in health has increased significantly — such as in manufacturing industries that repositioned themselves to produce locally manufactured personal protective equipment (PPE) and the continuation of this type of investment will benefit every aspect of society.

More strategic

We have now internalised the truth that not only is prevention better than cure but also cheaper. It has forced us to be even more strategic and specific in where we expend resources. We need to continue with this vigilance and do what is most beneficial to our citizens, not blindly follow what others do.

Should we get the vaccine as soon as possible and pay more? Or would it be prudent to wait patiently for when prices reduce, lowering the long-term cost burden? It is a difficult balance act and, if we don’t get the formula right, it could have serious consequences.

When we do decide to move forward with vaccinating our populations, we should ensure we do it well. As we know, vaccines alone do not save lives but vaccination programmes do. Therefore, we must ensure that all the details (logistics, human resources, cold chain capacities, et cetera) are in place and well-functioning.

The vaccines should be delivered and stored safely and distributed in an equitable manner, with priority given to the most vulnerable. We cannot afford to waste this precious resource.

Kenya’s vaccination task force, led by Dr Willis Akhwale, has a huge task ahead and bears a great responsibility. The people will be relying on their diligence, wisdom and commitment to fairness.

They have already reached out to the private sector, through the Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF), to explore dynamic clever partnerships that can help us to vaccinate the right numbers and groups of people at the right time.

We, as the private sector, are committed to working with the government in this endeavour. With the support of organisations like Covax and Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC), along with having the public and private and development partners working together, we have a chance to succeed.

