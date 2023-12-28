Use youth to end FGM vice

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is a ruinous practice common in many components of society. A 2022 USAid report says over 200 million women and girls are at risk of undergoing the female ‘cut’.

It lists the Kuria community in Migori County as having one of the highest prevalence rates in the country. Last year, about 3,000 girls underwent the cut and, recently, several cases have been reported.

FGM is a practice that has been passed down generations and is deeply rooted in the lifestyle of, especially, Africans. However, it is a contravention of human rights and has no scientific advantages. It needs to be eradicated from our modern society.

The vice has extremely adverse immediate and long-term health and socioeconomic effects on women and girls. FGM-related complications include severe pain, bleeding and urine retention. Gynaecologic headaches encompass menstrual retention, cysts and infections; obstetric complications inclusive of difficulty in giving birth and obstructed and extended painful labour; sexual effects including pain during intercourse and loss of orgasm, delight and lubrication; and psychological effects such as tension, despair and post-traumatic stress.

It is important that we all come together to stop this dangerous outdated cultural practice. There is a need to empower women to speak out against FGM and to make informed decisions about their bodies. We need to engage girls and boys and encourage them to spearhead the abandonment of FGM.

Stakeholders ought to provide opportunities for rites of passage other than FGM. The state should also support the various actors providing rescue camps for girls, especially during school holidays.